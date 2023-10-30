Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kate, Sox & Kittens

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Kate

Hi there! I’m Kate, a 16-week-old female kitten. Don’t be fooled by the sad face, I’m a very sweet and friendly kitty. I’m very pretty and fluffy and ready for cuddles! I love people and can’t wait to find my new family! I’ve had my first kitten shot and I’m litter box-trained. One of my cutest traits is my little mustache that looks a little bit like I have food stuck to my face. I’m so excited to meet you! The weather is getting chilly so I’m ready to snuggle!

Sox

Hello! I’m Sox, a 1-year-old male cat. Hear me roar! I’m a sweet guy with a lot of personality. I’m a cuddle bug who loves my people, even if it does take me a moment to warm up to you. I’ve lived with other dogs and cats and got along with them all just fine. I’m neutered and up to day on my shots, so I’m ready to move in and become best cuddle buddies! I can’t wait to see you!

Kittens

Hey! We’re a group of 8-week-old kittens who are looking for our forever homes! There are five of us and we’re quite active. We have all that kitten energy and we love to explore! But we also love to nap… play hard, nap hard. We were left at the shelter door in a box and now we just want to find a nice comfortable home to grow up in. We’re very friendly and sweet and love a good snuggle. If you’re looking for a kitten to love as we grow, then look no further! One of us will surely be the perfect fit!

