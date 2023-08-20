Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kenny, Curly & Stallone

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Kenny

Hi there! I’m Kenny, a 2-year-old male cat. I’m a super sweet boy and I’m a cutie, too! I’m a fluffball who loves a good cuddle, so if you like to snuggle then I’m your guy! I have this big adorable coconut head that’s perfect for pats and smooches. I was previously in a house with other cats but I wasn’t the biggest fan. I like to be the leader of my home. If you’re looking for a sweet cuddly dude, look no further!

Curly

Hello, I’m Curly! I’m a 1-year-old male cat who loves to love! I get along well with other cats and am currently bunking up with my friend, Stallone, who you’ll meet below. I’m quite playful and I love to cuddle, so if you like to snuggle then we’ll make the best of friends! I’m also just the cutest, as you can see. Being adorable, sweet, and cuddly, I’m really the whole package. I can’t wait to meet you!

Stallone

Howdy! I’m Stallone, a 1-year-old male cat. I’m a friendly fella who loves to cuddle and give loves. I also enjoy exploring! I get along great with other cats, and I love my pal, Curly. I’m a sweet boy and I’m told I’m quite pretty. I came in as a surrender and now I’m looking for my forever home. I’m so excited to explore my new house and get to know my family. Are you coming to meet me?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.