Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kiki, Dante & Kittens

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Kiki

Hi there! I’m Kiki, a 5-year-old female cat. I’m a super mellow girl who loves affection. My favorite thing to do is lounge around in my little hut. I’m a lazy girl but I’m very sweet and friendly. I love to be petted, and I really enjoy a good belly rub! I do just fine with dogs and I might adjust to a cat. I have the cutest scrunched face and I’ll be sure to steal your heart on first meeting. I can’t wait to see you soon!

Dante

Hey! I’m Dante, a 2-year-old male cat. I’m a very sweet boy who loves attention! I’m a pretty fella who loves people. I’m also a curious dude who enjoys exploring my surroundings. I like being petted and cuddled, and I sure do love a good back scratching. While I’m not a big fan of other cats, I do like dogs and get along with them well. I’m looking forward to meeting you!

Kittens

Hello! We’re a big bunch of 8-week-old kittens. We’re super playful and curious, which is why only four of us made it into a photo together. We’re too busy playing for photos! We also love to explore everything! Buy us some toys and give us lots of attention and we’ll be happy! There’s lots of us and we’re all looking for our forever homes, so come meet us soon!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.