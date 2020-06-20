Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kirk, Jesi, & Peanut

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Kirk Hi there! I’m Kirk, a young adult male Pit Bull/Australian Shepherd mix. I’m a sweet friendly boy with a lot of energy! I was surrendered by my last owners because they didn’t want me anymore, and now I’m looking for my new family who will love me forever. I love to play, especially in the water! I’m also great on a leash, so I’m an awesome walking companion. I really can’t wait to meet you! I can already tell we’re going to be best friends!

Jesi Advertisement - Story continues below... Hey! I’m Jesi, an adult female German Shepherd. I came in as a stray so I’m a bit mysterious but I’m definitely a sweetheart! I seem to get along well with dogs but I like to meet them first to know for sure. I’m not the best with cats, so a home without cats would be best for me. I know a few basic commands and I’m house trained. I also have a microchip. I’m a friendly girl who just wants to get settled in my new home. Are you coming to meet me?

Peanut Hello! I’m Peanut, an adult male domestic long haired cat. I’m a super friendly kitty who gets along well with people. I love to play but I can get a little rough, so a house with older kids would be best for me. I just get too excited! I’m neutered but I came in as a stray so not much is known about my past. If you’re looking for a fun, sweet, playful cat, I’m your guy!

