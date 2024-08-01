Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kittens!

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Kittens!

Hi! We’re 10 kittens, all aged between 3-4 months old. Two of us are cute little boys, Diego and Gaston, and the rest are darling little girls: Amaya, Belle, Chanel, Colette, Eclaire, Mila, Mimi, and Ria. To put the face to the name, visit Red Desert Humane Society’s Facebook page.

We’re all the cutest kittens and come in all different colors! We’re super fun and playful, and love attention. Whether we’re playing or cuddling, we love people! And other kitties! We’re very social and will follow you all around the house. You’re sure to love at least one of us… maybe even a couple! We can’t wait to see you soon!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.