Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lilliana, Dusty & Winnie

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Lilliana

Hey there! I’m Lilliana, a 6-month-old female puppy. I’m a sweet little girl looking for a loving home to grow up in. I came into Rock Springs Animal Control as a stray and no one came to get me. I’m a super friendly pup who loves other dogs, cats, and people of all ages! Since I’m just a puppy, I’m super proud of the fact that I’m housebroken! Though I’m still working on learning my commands, I do have some decent manners that you could definitely help me lock down. Despite the hardships that led me to the shelter, I’m a happy girl who is so excited to find my new family. Surely you can’t resist my adorable face, right? I’ll be the perfect fit for your household, and I’m so excited to meet you!

Dusty

Hello! I’m Dusty, 1-year-old sweet boy. I’ve had a rough go of it and was abandoned by my previous owners. They were seen throwing a bone for me to chase and then they got in their car and drove away, leaving me behind. I spent seven days scared and alone until some kind people got ahold of me and got me to Rock Springs Animal Control before a snowstorm hit. Now I’m just looking for a family to love me and treat me kindly. I’m a little scared when first meeting new people but I warm up quickly, and then I’ll give you all the love my big heart has to offer! I like other dogs and get along with them pretty well, so if you already have some furry friends at home, that’s fine by me! I’m a kind fella who has a lot of personality just waiting to blossom! I’m really looking forward to finding my forever home, and I can’t wait to meet you!

Winnie

Hi! I’m Winnie, a 5-year-old female cat. I’m a friendly girl who loves to be petted. Even though I might take a minute to warm up to you, once I do I’ll become very cuddly and affectionate. I get along with everyone, no matter your age or species! I’ve been around cats, dogs, and kids, and do well with them all. I like to talk and explore, and I’m very curious. However, I also quite enjoy a nap on the couch or in front of a window soaking up some sun. I’m very much looking forward to exploring my new house and getting to know my new family. When are you coming to get me?

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.