Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lilly, Carmela and Daisy

Lilly

Hi there! I’m Lilly, a one-year-old female tricolor Merle dog. I’ve been here at the shelter since May so I’m very ready to find my new home with a loving family. I had surgery just last week to fix my cherry eye so I am more ready than ever. I get along well with kids, cats, and other dogs, though I still need a meet and greet before joining a home with another dog. I love to rest at my people’s feet and follow them as they do their tasks. I’m a sweet girl who just wants to find my forever home. Are you coming to meet me?