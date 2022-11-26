Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lilly, Carmela and Daisy

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Lilly

Hi there! I’m Lilly, a one-year-old female tricolor Merle dog. I’ve been here at the shelter since May so I’m very ready to find my new home with a loving family. I had surgery just last week to fix my cherry eye so I am more ready than ever. I get along well with kids, cats, and other dogs, though I still need a meet and greet before joining a home with another dog. I love to rest at my people’s feet and follow them as they do their tasks. I’m a sweet girl who just wants to find my forever home. Are you coming to meet me? 

Carmela

Howdy! My name is Carmela, and I’m a one-year-old female Rotty Lab mix. I’m a playful and energetic girl who gets along great with other dogs! I also love kids of all ages and just people in general! I know all my basic commands plus I know how to shake hands. My favorite activity is to “run like a cannonball”, so I do need plenty of exercise. I have a lot of love to give and I’m just waiting for my new people to give it all to. 

Daisy

Hello! I’m Daisy, a young adult female cat. I just recently had kittens before ending up at the shelter, and we’re all doing well. I’m still pretty young and I love attention and cuddles. I’m a very sweet girl who would love to curl up on the couch with you. If you’re looking for a kind kitty to spend your days with, look no further! 

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Green River Insurance.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

