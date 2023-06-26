Adorable & Adoptable – Pets of the Week: Loki, Marsh, and Kittens

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Loki

Hi! I’m Loki. I’m one-years-old and very playful. I love to run around and have fun. I’ve lived in a home with dogs and kiddos. I do well with some dogs but not all. I do know some tricks. I’ll sit and shake all day! Plus, I know how to use a doggy door. I can’t wait to meet you!

Marsh

Hey, hey! I’m Marsh. I’m a big guy but I love to initiate love and affection. I take a bit of time before being completely comfortable in my new home. I don’t seem to like other cats because I want all of the attention, but I’ll give it right back! I also love to play so come on down with cat toys and play with me today!

Kittens

Hey! We’re just two from a group of kittens who are so excited to find our forever homes! We’re all around eight weeks old, though some of us are strays so we don’t know for sure how old we are. Whether you’re looking for a male or female cat, or a playful or more relaxed pal, one of us are sure to be exactly what you want! Come meet us! We’ll steal your heart at first sight!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.