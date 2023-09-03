Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lucy, Talia & Bear

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Lucy

Hello! I’m Lucy, a 2-year-old mixed breed female dog. I’m a sweet girl who loves to explore. I would love to be your best buddy on any and all adventures! I love to play and have lots of energy, but I also love to relax around the house and cuddle. I’m super affectionate! I’m good with other dogs, up to date on my shots, and spayed, so I’m ready to move in as soon as you can come pick me up! Are you coming to get me? I have a big kiss waiting for you!

Talia

Hi there! I’m Talia! I’m a 3-year-old mixed breed female dog. I’m short and stalky but that doesn’t stop me from playing hard! I really love to play with toys, and sometimes I don’t like to give them back. Some would say I’m a bit territorial over my toys, but I just love them so much! I don’t love other dogs but I may be ok with your other furry family members if I’m introduced to them slowly. The smaller the dog, the more I like them. I’m a sweetheart with my people and I love to give cuddles and receive pets, pats, and scratches. I’m all up to date on my shots and I’m spayed, so I’m ready to go to my new forever home. I can’t wait to meet you!

Bear

Hey! I’m Bear, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m just a little guy, but I have lots of love and energy! I love spending time with my people and I’m happy to spend all my time at your side. I’m a charming little fella who’s just happy to be here! My shots are up to date, I’m neutered, and I do well with other dogs and kids, so I’ll be able to adjust quite easily to my new family and home. If you’re looking for a little cutie who will think you’re just the coolest person who ever did live, then I’m your guy! I already think you’re the best!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.