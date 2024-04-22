Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Luna, Fiona & Briggs

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Luna

Hello! I’m Luna, a 3-year-old female rat terrier and border collie mix. I’m an adorable, small, scruffy sweetheart, who can’t wait to join your family. I’m a little shy when first meeting new people, however, once I get to know you I’m very kind and friendly! While I don’t know how well I get along with cats, I’m good with other dogs and kids. I love to go on walks and I really enjoy cuddles! Plus, I’m just the cutest! I’m all up to date on my shots and ready to head home with you! I can’t wait to meet you!

Fiona

Hi there! I’m Fiona, a 3-year-old female Great Dane. I’m a sweet girl with a lot of love to give. I’m a big beautiful girl who is so excited to find my forever family! I’m very active and would thrive in a house who will play with me and take me out for walks. I’m up to date on my shots, house-trained, and can be left home alone without getting into trouble. Along with my basic manners, I also know how to shake hands, and I love to hold hands. Not only do I have beauty, but I have brains too! I’m a cuddly gal and despite my size, I love cuddling and would be a lap dog if you’d let me. When I’m not lounging around with you, I love to play. I’m always down for a game of tug of war, but some people say I try to cheat… I’m just a lovable girl and I really hope to meet you soon!

Briggs

Hey! I’m Briggs, a 7-month-old male cat. I’m a charming young fella who is super friendly and cuddly. I’m a social boy who loves to say hi to people and receive some pets and scratches. I haven’t had much time around other cats so I don’t know how well I get along with them, but I do just fine with dogs and kids! If you’re looking for a sweet boy to keep you company, look no further! And I’m even up to date on my shots and neutered, so I’m ready to move in whenever you come to get me! I’m looking forward to seeing you soon!

