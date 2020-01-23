Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Malibu, Brandy, & Baby

By
Olivia Kennah
-
258
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Malibu

Hey! I’m Malibu, a two-year-old male Husky. I am a super friendly and happy boy. I have a lot of energy, so I love to play. I get along great with kids and other dogs. However, I do not do quite so well with chickens and rabbits. I am neutered and am up to date on my shots. I know lots of basic commands and am a well-mannered dude. I’m just a sweet boy who loves everyone, and I just know we’ll get along fantastically.

Brandy

Hi there, I’m Brandy. I’m a six-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier. I’m a very nice girl who gets along great with other dogs and all people. I’m young so I’m still learning my basic commands, but I have a pretty good grasp on a few. I listen really well. I’m not spayed yet. I do know how to jump and climb a fence, so I need a yard with an enclosed kennel or supervision when I’m outside. I love attention and I just want to be everyone’s friend. I’m super excited to meet you and get to know my new family!

Baby

Hello! I’m Baby, a 14-year-old female cat. I’m very friendly and love spending time with my person. My owner passed away and that’s how I found myself at Green River Animal Control. I was very attached to my owner and I loved them very much. I’m a little bit stuck in my ways, so I would prefer to be an only pet. All I really need is a lap to hang out on and I’m happy. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I may have 14 years under me, but I am still very fun and lively. Despite adjusting to my life in the shelter quite well, I really want to give all my love to my new owner. Could that be you?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR