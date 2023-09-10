Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Marsh, Luna & Nala

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Marsh

Hello! I’m Marsh, a 1-year-old male cat. I’ve been at the shelter for 139 days, which is the longest of any animal here. I’m super ready to find my forever home! I’m a sweet boy who loves to give love and affection to my people. I love to play and cuddle, but I’m not the biggest fan of other cats. I like having your attention all to myself! I’m not neutered yet, but I’m up to date on all my vaccinations. I’m just a sweet, lovey boy who wants to get settled in with my new loving family. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait to see you!

Luna

Howdy! I’m Luna, a 5-year-old female pit bull mix. Out of all the dogs here at the shelter, I’ve been here the longest. It’s been 95 days since I was surrendered and I am more than ready to meet my new family! I’m a super sweet girl who loves belly rubs (as you can see in the picture above). I don’t do the best with smaller dogs because I can play a little rough with them but I get along well with larger dogs. And I love kids! I’m very sweet and gentle with the little humans. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots so I’m ready to move in whenever you come and get me. I’m so excited to meet you!

Nala

Hi there! I’m a 7-year-old female Tortoiseshell cat named Nala, but you can call me Queen Nala. I’m the oldest cat here at the shelter and I’ve been here for 45 days. I’m a quiet gal who enjoys lounging around and keeping on eye on my royal domain. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots, so I’m beyond ready to move in and watch over things at our house. I’m a sweet calm girl who is sure to fill your life with joy. I can’t wait to see you soon!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.