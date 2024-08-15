Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Miss Scarlett, Clue & Mrs. Peacock

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Miss Scarlet

Hi there! I’m Miss Scarlet, a 1-year-old female dog. I’m a sweet girl who always wears a big smile. I’m full of energy and love to play! I would love an owner who can teach me new tricks and play with me lots. I came into the shelter as a stray, and now I’m looking for my forever home. I’m just a happy girl who can’t wait to find a loving family! Are you coming to meet me?

Clue

Hello! I’m Clue, an adult male good boy. I came to Rock Springs Animal Control after my previous owner passed away. I’m looking for a new family to give all my love to. I’m a sweet fella who gets along well with other dogs and kids. I’m an excited boy and I love getting lots of attention. I’m a cutie pie and I know I’ll make a great addition to your household. I can’t wait to see you soon!

Mrs. Peacock

Hi! I’m Mrs. Peacock, a young adult female kitty. I came in with another cat here at the shelter called Mr. Green, so I know I get along well with other cats. I’m a very sweet and curious girl, and I’m adorable too! My hair is super soft, which is perfect for petting. I would love to find a home where I can lounge on the couch or sunbathe in a window. While I can be independent, I also enjoy being around my people, which I think makes me perfectly balanced. I hope to see you soon!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.