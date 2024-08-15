Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Miss Scarlett, Clue & Mrs. Peacock

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Miss Scarlet
Hi there! I’m Miss Scarlet, a 1-year-old female dog. I’m a sweet girl who always wears a big smile. I’m full of energy and love to play! I would love an owner who can teach me new tricks and play with me lots. I came into the shelter as a stray, and now I’m looking for my forever home. I’m just a happy girl who can’t wait to find a loving family! Are you coming to meet me?
Clue
Hello! I’m Clue, an adult male good boy. I came to Rock Springs Animal Control after my previous owner passed away. I’m looking for a new family to give all my love to. I’m a sweet fella who gets along well with other dogs and kids. I’m an excited boy and I love getting lots of attention. I’m a cutie pie and I know I’ll make a great addition to your household. I can’t wait to see you soon!
Mrs. Peacock
Hi! I’m Mrs. Peacock, a young adult female kitty. I came in with another cat here at the shelter called Mr. Green, so I know I get along well with other cats. I’m a very sweet and curious girl, and I’m adorable too! My hair is super soft, which is perfect for petting. I would love to find a home where I can lounge on the couch or sunbathe in a window. While I can be independent, I also enjoy being around my people, which I think makes me perfectly balanced. I hope to see you soon!
