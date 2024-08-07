Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Missy, Belle & Apollo

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Missy
Hi there! I’m Missy, a 1-year-old female pit bull terrier mix. I’m a sweet girl who was found on Blue Rim road. Even though I had a collar on, no one came to get me or called after me so now I’m looking for my new and forever home. I’m a really kind girl who loves to be cuddled and held, and I like giving hugs! I also really like treats and squeaky toys—and I don’t even destroy my toys! I get along well with other dogs and I seem to have a lot of Labrador traits. If you’re looking for a sweet lady to give you lots of love, you found me! I can’t wait to meet you!
Belle
Hello! I’m Belle, and I think I’m around 8-years old. I’m a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and I can’t wait to find my forever home! I’m the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet and I’ll be sure to give you lots of laughs. I make a pig-like snort sound when I’m excited and when I’m eating. I also love water! I enjoy chomping on the water as I’m sprayed with the hose. I was found all by myself in FMC park and no one came to the shelter looking for me, so I think it’s time for me to find a nice loving home who cherishes me as much I cherish them. I’m so excited to see you soon! We’ll have such a lovely life together!
Apollo
Hiii! I’m Apollo, a 6-month-old male Cane Corso Mastiff, pit bull and lab mix. I came to the shelter after my former owners left me at someone’s home and never came back for me. I’m a really friendly boy who knows my basic commands and gets along great with other dogs. I’m a goofy guy who loves to play and have fun. I’m a happy fella and I’m very loving! I’m growing into a big boy so my ideal home would have lots of space for me. I know you can’t resist my handsome face and adorable smile so I hope to see you soon! We’ll be the best of friends!
