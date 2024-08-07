Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Missy, Belle & Apollo

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Missy

Hi there! I’m Missy, a 1-year-old female pit bull terrier mix. I’m a sweet girl who was found on Blue Rim road. Even though I had a collar on, no one came to get me or called after me so now I’m looking for my new and forever home. I’m a really kind girl who loves to be cuddled and held, and I like giving hugs! I also really like treats and squeaky toys—and I don’t even destroy my toys! I get along well with other dogs and I seem to have a lot of Labrador traits. If you’re looking for a sweet lady to give you lots of love, you found me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Belle

Hello! I’m Belle, and I think I’m around 8-years old. I’m a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and I can’t wait to find my forever home! I’m the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet and I’ll be sure to give you lots of laughs. I make a pig-like snort sound when I’m excited and when I’m eating. I also love water! I enjoy chomping on the water as I’m sprayed with the hose. I was found all by myself in FMC park and no one came to the shelter looking for me, so I think it’s time for me to find a nice loving home who cherishes me as much I cherish them. I’m so excited to see you soon! We’ll have such a lovely life together!

Apollo

Hiii! I’m Apollo, a 6-month-old male Cane Corso Mastiff, pit bull and lab mix. I came to the shelter after my former owners left me at someone’s home and never came back for me. I’m a really friendly boy who knows my basic commands and gets along great with other dogs. I’m a goofy guy who loves to play and have fun. I’m a happy fella and I’m very loving! I’m growing into a big boy so my ideal home would have lots of space for me. I know you can’t resist my handsome face and adorable smile so I hope to see you soon! We’ll be the best of friends!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.