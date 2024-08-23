Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Missy, Mona & Eclair

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Missy

Hey, I’m Missy! I’m around 2 or 3 years old, and I’m the sweetest girl. I can be a little shy and I’m quite independent, however, once I warm up to you I love getting lots of affection. I love neck and head scratches, and I do well with other cats with time and a proper introduction. I may need a home without dogs, or I might need an adjustment period with them. If you’re looking for a sweet girl who can handle herself, but doesn’t mind a head scratch or two—or several—look no further. I’m so excited to meet you!

Mona

Hello! I’m Mona, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m an affectionate girl who loves getting attention from humans. Plus, I’m soooo cute and have these pretty green eyes! I’m a very playful kitty! I’ll be the kind of girl who greets you at the door and gives you all sorts of love. I lived in a house with cats before so I know I get along well with them, and I haven’t minded dogs around my kennel here at the shelter. I’m really looking forward to settling into my new home where I can chase toys and get lots of love and attention! I can’t wait to meet you!

Eclair

Hi! I’m Eclair, a 4-month-old female kitten. I’m the cutest little thing who is growing up to be a beautiful cat. I’m a friendly gal who loves to play! I get along great with other kitties and I love getting attention from my people. Several of my brothers and sisters have been adopted and I’ve had to watch them all leave me behind, so I’m very ready to find my own forever home. I can’t wait to meet you! I’ll bring so much joy into your life!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.