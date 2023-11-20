Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Monroe, Riley & Kong

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Monroe

Hi there! I’m Monroe, an 8-month-old female cat. I’m a pretty girl who is ready to find a family to give my love to. When I came into the shelter I was pregnant, so I raised my kittens and now I’m looking for my own forever home. I’m good with other cats but I’m not dog tested yet. I’m also housebroken and up to date on my shots. I’m adorable and sweet, and I think I’ll make the perfect addition to your family! I can’t wait to meet you!

Riley

Hello! I’m Riley, a 2-year-old female dog here at Rock Springs Animal Control. I’m a bundle of joy with a big heart! I came to the shelter as a surrender, and in my previous home I lived with other dogs and got along well with them. I’m also great with kids of all ages! I’m a sweet energetic girl who loves to play! I have a pretty good grasp on my basic commands and I’m eager to learn more manners. I’m just a happy girl who has a lot of love to give. Are you coming to meet me?

Kong

Hey! I’m Kong, a 2-year-old male cat. I’m a stray who was hanging around a garage north of town and was brought to the shelter to get out of the cold weather. I’m a sweet boy who loves to give cuddles! I’m very loving! I do well with other cats and I’m housebroken and up to date on my vaccinations. My hair is shorter so I don’t shed as much as some other cats, making me a pretty tidy housemate! Plus, if you have a mice problem, I’m your dude. I love to chase mice! I’m a sweet fella who is so excited to see you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.