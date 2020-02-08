Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nicholas, Toes, & Lynx

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Nicholas Hey there! I’m Nicholas, a two-year-old male cat. I’m super friendly and I love everyone! Cats, dogs, kids, and people of all other ages- I love them all. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m a cuddly boy and I’m just the sweetest. We’re guaranteed to be the best of friends!

Toes Hi! I’m Toes, a one-year-old female cat. I’m a friendly gal who loves a good cuddle. I’m polydactyl, hence the name Toes. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I just recently had some kittens, so now I’m ready to find my own forever home. I can’t wait to meet you.

Lynx Sup! I’m Lynx, a one-year-old male cat. I’m a bit of a spit fire and it takes me a minute to warm up to new people. However, once I know you, I’m a playful guy! I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m not a fan of other cats. I’m more a people kitty. I’m so excited to play with you!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.