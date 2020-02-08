Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nicholas, Toes, & Lynx

By
Olivia Kennah
-
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Nicholas

Hey there! I’m Nicholas, a two-year-old male cat. I’m super friendly and I love everyone! Cats, dogs, kids, and people of all other ages- I love them all. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m a cuddly boy and I’m just the sweetest. We’re guaranteed to be the best of friends!

Toes

Hi! I’m Toes, a one-year-old female cat. I’m a friendly gal who loves a good cuddle. I’m polydactyl, hence the name Toes. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I just recently had some kittens, so now I’m ready to find my own forever home. I can’t wait to meet you.

Lynx

Sup! I’m Lynx, a one-year-old male cat. I’m a bit of a spit fire and it takes me a minute to warm up to new people. However, once I know you, I’m a playful guy! I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m not a fan of other cats. I’m more a people kitty. I’m so excited to play with you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

