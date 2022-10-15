Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nola, Blake & Coal

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Nola
Hi! I’m Nola, a young adult female cat. I’m super sweet and easy to love. I’m very gentle and love to be held and cuddled. If you’re looking for a calm pal to hang out with, I’m the perfect candidate. I would love nothing more than to curl up on a cozy sofa and spend the day basking in the sun. I’m a good mix of cuddly and independent. I’m so excited to meet you!
Blake
Hey there! I’m Blake, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m an energetic young dude who is ready to explore and play with my family! I may need a meet and greet with any other animals in your household because I just never know how much I’m gonna like other animals. But I love people and I’m super sweet. I love to play and I’m very gentle when playing tug of war and other games. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait!
Coal
Hello! I’m Coal, a young adult male cat. I’m sure to win you over on our first meeting because I’m so sweet fun. Once I know you’re my friend my personality will shine! I love to explore and I’m a curious fella, but I’m also just as happy chilling on your lap. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait to see you!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Green River Insurance.