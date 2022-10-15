Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nola, Blake & Coal

Blake

Hey there! I’m Blake, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m an energetic young dude who is ready to explore and play with my family! I may need a meet and greet with any other animals in your household because I just never know how much I’m gonna like other animals. But I love people and I’m super sweet. I love to play and I’m very gentle when playing tug of war and other games. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait!