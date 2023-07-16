Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nova & Kittens

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Nova

Hi there! I’m Nova, a one-year-old female dog. I’m very friendly and sweet, and I’m super cute! I came into the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed so now I’m looking for my new forever home. I get excited when I first meet people or leave for an outing but then I settle down and enjoy chilling out. I’m very content relaxing with my people! I’m a small to medium sized dog so I would have no problem being an apartment dog. I also do well with other dogs and kids, so really I’ll be the perfect fit for anyone! I’m so excited to meet you!

Kittens

Hello! We’re a group a kittens of various ages, breeds, and sizes. The shelter has close to twenty of us young cats and kittens, all looking for our forever homes! Whether you want a calm kitten or a more energetic pal, one of us are sure to fit your family and lifestyle! We’re all super cute and can’t wait to settle into our new homes. Come and meet us!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.