Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Oliver, Daisy, & Leah

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Oliver Hi there! I’m Oliver, a 2 to 3-year-old male cat. I’m super sweet and friendly. I love people and I get along great with other cats. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so that makes it easy for you. I’m super chill and easy going. Some might even call me an unbothered king. Plus, with Halloween just around the corner, I hear black cats in are in right now.

Daisy Hello, I’m Daisy! I’m a 4 to 5-year-old female cat, and I’m pretty much the sweetest thing you’ve ever met. I’m super cuddly and I love my people. I like other cats too, though I’m not super social. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. If you’re looking for a friendly kitty to snuggle your way through the fall and winter months with, I’m your gal!

Leah Howdy! The name’s Leah. I’m an adult female cat loves to be petted. I’m really sweet and I love people. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots, because I’m convenient like that. I do have some stomach issues, so I have some special dietary needs. However, as long as I have my special food, I’m good to go. I’m not the biggest fan of other cats, so I’m best as an only kitty. I’m a big girl, but hey, that just means there’s more of me to love.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.