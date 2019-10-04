Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Otis, Zeus, & Sadie

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

OTIS Hi! I’m Otis, a three-year-old male Boxer mix. I’m a super friendly boy and I love to cuddle. The weather out there is getting a bit chilly, and I know you’re in need of a cuddle buddy– hint, hint. I’m spunky, fun-loving, and I’m a very good boy with great manners. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. Though I’m not the biggest fan of cats, I do like some dogs. If you already have some dogs at home, I just need to meet them first to see if we’ll hit it off. Of all the dogs, I’ve been here at Rock Springs Animal Control the longest, and I’m very much looking forward to moving to my forever home. Come in and meet me, I can’t wait to smother you in loves.

ZEUS Hi there, I’m Zeus! I’m a two-year-old mutt, but I sure am cute, don’t you think? I’m super sweet and friendly, and everyone I come across becomes my friend. I’m not fixed yet, but I am up to date on my shots. Just like Otis up there, I’m a cuddle bug. We could snuggle all fall and winter long, wouldn’t that be nice? As you can tell by my smile, I’m just a happy-go-lucky fella, and I am so looking forward to meeting you!

SADIE Hello! My name is Sadie. I’m a female American Eskimo, and I am 14-years-young. Don’t let my (supposedly) older age fool you, I am full of life! I don’t have the greatest hearing and my eyesight isn’t what it used to be, but I have a great sense of smell and a lot of love to give. I’m also spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m very friendly and I want to get to know everyone I come across. Are you feeling this connection between us like I am? I have a feeling we’re going to be the best of friends!

