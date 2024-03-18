Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Peanut, Winchester & Bandit

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Peanut

Hi there! I’m Peanut, a young male Chihuahua. I’m a sweetheart who loves to play fetch! Give me a tennis ball and I’m happy! I love people and enjoy being near my people as much as possible. I’m a cuddler and would love to curl up in your lap! I do well with other dogs but I would be best with older kids because I get a little nervous from time to time. I’m up to date on my shots and neutered so I’m ready to move in whenever you come to get me! I can’t wait!

Winchester

Howdy! I’m Winchester, an adult male Pit Bull Terrier and American Bulldog mix. I’m a big boy with a heart of gold! I ended up at Rock Springs Animal Control after my former owner was unable to keep me so now I’m excited to find my new forever home. Since I’m a big boy and don’t always know my size, I might do better with kids who are a bit older, but I love all people! I also love my toys! If you wanted to spoil me with toys I totally wouldn’t mind that! I would do best as the only pet in the home, but that just means you can dote on me even more! I’m also up to date on my vaccinations and neutered so I’m all set to head home with you! I’m looking forward to meeting you soon!

Bandit

Hello! I’m Bandit, a 3-year-old male Mastiff and Great Dane mix. You probably just read my breeds and thought, ‘wow, he’s big!’ and you’d be right! However, I’m a gentle giant! And I’m quite silly! I’m neutered, kennel trained and housebroken, plus I’m all up to date on my shots! That makes your job pretty easy— all that’s left is to give me lots of love! I love to play fetch and play in the water. Even though I love kids, I don’t always know how big I am compared to them. I will also need a meet and greet with your other dogs. I’m a sweet charming boy who can’t wait to meet you! I’ll definitely steal your heart!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.