Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pheonix, Amos & Georgie

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Pheonix

Hi there! I’m Pheonix, a very handsome good boy! I’m around 1-2 years old, and I’m very playful and energetic! I love to play, almost as much as I love cuddles and snuggles. I’m a friendly boy who loves everyone, and I get along well with other dogs. I’m such a happy guy who can’t wait to find my forever family! I have good manners and know my basic commands. I’m up to date on my shots and neutered so all you have to do is come and meet me! I’m so excited to see you!

Amos

Howdy! I’m Amos, a 2-3 year old cutie boy. I love my people and I cannot wait to find my new family! I’m a smart boy and know my basic commands. I’m a gentle and sweet boy who has a lot of love to give! I love cuddles and hugs and I will be sure to be your new best friend. I’ll follow you everywhere you go, whether it’s around the house or on an exciting adventure. I’m fully vaccinated and neutered, and I get along well with other dogs, too! I really hope to meet you soon! I’ll greet you with a big smile, hug, and tail wag!

Georgie

Hello! I’m Georgie! I’m a 2-3-year-old male dog with the cutest little face! I’m a bundle of joy to be around and I would definitely brighten up your life! I love dogs and people, and make friends with everyone I meet. I have a lot of energy and love to adventure and play. I’m a loyal and brave fella who makes the best companion! I’m all up to date on my shots and neutered, and I sit really nicely! Treats weren’t even required to get this cute picture of me—though I do love treats! If you’re looking for a sweetie to have fun and cuddle up with, look no further! I can’t wait to meet you!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.