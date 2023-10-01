Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Piper, Munchie & Cheeto

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Piper

Hello! I’m Piper, a 7-year-old female cat. I look mean but just between you and me, I’m actual a sweetheart. Consider me your very own Grumpy Cat. I’m a little shy, so a quiet home would be ideal. I love to follow my humans around the house and I really love a good snuggle. I’m housebroken so there will be no problems there. I’m also good with dogs and other cats. I’m pretty easy going, despite my fierce expression. I’m just looking for a family who will love me as much as I love them, and I have a lot of love to give! If you’re looking for an intimidating kitty with a big heart, I’m definitely your gal!

Munchie

Hi! I’m Munchie, a 2-year-old male lab mix. Since I’ve been here at the shelter, I’ve gotten along with all the other dogs, and I’m also good with kids! I’m a friendly boy who loves to play and get lots of pats. Plus, I’m a cutie, as you can see. I’ve been staying at the shelter for over a month and no one has come to see me yet, so I’m getting pretty anxious to find my forever home. I’m even kennel trained and housebroken, which makes your job even easier. All you have to do is come and get me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Cheeto

Hey there! I’m Cheeto, a 1-year-old male cat. Can you guess how I got my name? I think my orange coloring is quite pretty! I’m an adventurous boy who loves to explore. I’m also full of cuddles and love. I get along with the other cats here, and I’m litter box trained. I came in as a stray so I’m looking forward to lounging around in the comfort of my forever home with my loving family. Are you coming to see me?

