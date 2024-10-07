Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pumbaa, Chloe & Ursula

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Pumbaa
Hi there! I’m Pumbaa, a very sweet 2-year-old handsome boy! I’m a very chill guy and I would love to be part of a quiet and relaxed home. I can be a little shy but I also really love snuggles. I think my shyness mixed with my desire for a good cuddle makes me very endearing. Once I warm up to you I’ll make the best friend you ever had. I can be independent but every evening you’ll have my cute self on your lap, keeping you cozy just in time for the colder months. If you’re looking for a kind fella to spend your days with, you found me! I can’t wait to meet you!
Chloe
Howdy! I’m Chloe, a very pretty and friendly girl who loves my people! I’m a playful kitty who likes to have fun. My energy will be sure to brighten up even your worst days, and I love to cuddle! I also enjoy talking and will be sure to fill you in on everything you missed at home anytime you’re away! If you’re looking for a joyful girl with a lot of love to give, then come and get me now! I really hope you come to get me soon! We have so many shared adventures awaiting us!
Ursula
Hello! I’m Ursula the sweetest cat you’ll ever meet. I am the epitome of a lap cat, as I love to lounge around and I adore my people. I am a very calm girl which makes me the perfect kitty to have around for nights you want to curl up on the couch and read a book or watch some TV. I think I would thrive in a home with a window for me to lay in so I can catch some rays! I love to be petted and doted on, so give me all the affection you got! If you’re searching for a sweet, peaceful and cuddly cat, look no further! I can’t wait for us to make each other’s days warmer and cozier!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.