Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pumbaa, Chloe & Ursula

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Pumbaa

Hi there! I’m Pumbaa, a very sweet 2-year-old handsome boy! I’m a very chill guy and I would love to be part of a quiet and relaxed home. I can be a little shy but I also really love snuggles. I think my shyness mixed with my desire for a good cuddle makes me very endearing. Once I warm up to you I’ll make the best friend you ever had. I can be independent but every evening you’ll have my cute self on your lap, keeping you cozy just in time for the colder months. If you’re looking for a kind fella to spend your days with, you found me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Chloe

Howdy! I’m Chloe, a very pretty and friendly girl who loves my people! I’m a playful kitty who likes to have fun. My energy will be sure to brighten up even your worst days, and I love to cuddle! I also enjoy talking and will be sure to fill you in on everything you missed at home anytime you’re away! If you’re looking for a joyful girl with a lot of love to give, then come and get me now! I really hope you come to get me soon! We have so many shared adventures awaiting us!

Ursula

Hello! I’m Ursula the sweetest cat you’ll ever meet. I am the epitome of a lap cat, as I love to lounge around and I adore my people. I am a very calm girl which makes me the perfect kitty to have around for nights you want to curl up on the couch and read a book or watch some TV. I think I would thrive in a home with a window for me to lay in so I can catch some rays! I love to be petted and doted on, so give me all the affection you got! If you’re searching for a sweet, peaceful and cuddly cat, look no further! I can’t wait for us to make each other’s days warmer and cozier!

