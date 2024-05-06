Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Quinn, Emerson & Gretchen

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Quinn

Hello! I’m Quinn, a 2-year-old female mixed breed who is super lovable and sweet! I am full of affection and I really am as kind as I look! I can be a little shy when first meeting people but I warm up quickly. And then I can’t get enough snuggles! I would be more than happy sitting with my head resting on your lap, or cuddling on the couch. After having some time to get comfortable with my surroundings I can also be quite playful! I get along well with dogs and will eventually enjoy playing around with them. I love going for walks, adventuring, and being around my people! I have very good manners and I’m really quite calm. I get along well with cats, too, so I really am just the ideal addition to any family. I’m vaccinated, spayed, and ready to move in! I can’t wait to meet you!

Emerson

Hi there! I’m Emerson, an adult male mixed breed dog. I’m tiny but full of love and energy! Every room lights up when I walk in because no one can resist my cute little face, my perky ears, and my never-ending tail wagging! The one ear up, one ear down thing is kind of my signature pose, and I really think it brings out my adorableness. What do you think? I get along well with other dogs, but I’ve never met any cats or kids. I’m open to new experience though! I have a thirst for adventure of love going on walks and seeing new things. I’m up to date on my shots, neutered, and my manners are top notch! I can’t wait to see you soon! I’ll be the small boy bouncing around in excitement!

Gretchen

Hey! I’m Gretchen, an adult female tuxedo cat. I know you’ve already noticed how beautiful I am, but let me tell you about my personality too! Though I can be a little shy, I’m super sweet and friendly and enjoy being petted, as long as it’s respectful. While I get along well with kids, I might be just a bit better with older ones, just because they can understand my boundaries. I get along well with other cats, but I’m not a fan of dogs. I’m spayed, up to date on my shots, and house-trained, which makes it really easy to just come and pick me up. I’m looking forward to meeting you soon!

