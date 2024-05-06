Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Quinn, Emerson & Gretchen

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Quinn
Hello! I’m Quinn, a 2-year-old female mixed breed who is super lovable and sweet! I am full of affection and I really am as kind as I look! I can be a little shy when first meeting people but I warm up quickly. And then I can’t get enough snuggles! I would be more than happy sitting with my head resting on your lap, or cuddling on the couch. After having some time to get comfortable with my surroundings I can also be quite playful! I get along well with dogs and will eventually enjoy playing around with them. I love going for walks, adventuring, and being around my people! I have very good manners and I’m really quite calm. I get along well with cats, too, so I really am just the ideal addition to any family. I’m vaccinated, spayed, and ready to move in! I can’t wait to meet you!
Emerson
Hi there! I’m Emerson, an adult male mixed breed dog. I’m tiny but full of love and energy! Every room lights up when I walk in because no one can resist my cute little face, my perky ears, and my never-ending tail wagging! The one ear up, one ear down thing is kind of my signature pose, and I really think it brings out my adorableness. What do you think? I get along well with other dogs, but I’ve never met any cats or kids. I’m open to new experience though! I have a thirst for adventure of love going on walks and seeing new things. I’m up to date on my shots, neutered, and my manners are top notch! I can’t wait to see you soon! I’ll be the small boy bouncing around in excitement!
Gretchen
Hey! I’m Gretchen, an adult female tuxedo cat. I know you’ve already noticed how beautiful I am, but let me tell you about my personality too! Though I can be a little shy, I’m super sweet and friendly and enjoy being petted, as long as it’s respectful. While I get along well with kids, I might be just a bit better with older ones, just because they can understand my boundaries. I get along well with other cats, but I’m not a fan of dogs. I’m spayed, up to date on my shots, and house-trained, which makes it really easy to just come and pick me up. I’m looking forward to meeting you soon!
