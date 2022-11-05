Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven

Remington

Hi there! My name is Remington. I’m around four years old and I’m a hound mix. I’m a really loyal and affectionate boy! It might take a little bit for me to warm up to you, but once I do I’ll be your best friend forever. I’m crate trained and I know how to use a doggy door. I even know a few tricks! I’m coming from a previous home that had other dogs and children. Oh and I don’t mind cats! I’m just looking for a cozy home that wants to make me a part of their furrever family!