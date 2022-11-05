Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Remington

Hi there! My name is Remington. I’m around four years old and I’m a hound mix. I’m a really loyal and affectionate boy! It might take a little bit for me to warm up to you, but once I do I’ll be your best friend forever. I’m crate trained and I know how to use a doggy door. I even know a few tricks! I’m coming from a previous home that had other dogs and children. Oh and I don’t mind cats! I’m just looking for a cozy home that wants to make me a part of their furrever family!

Hagrid

Hello! My name is Hagrid, and I am new to the Rock Springs shelter! Make no mistake about it, I’m a huge fluffy guy who is ready to love you! I’m a one-year old male that is declawed and neutered. I love to roam and I do get along with other cats. I can’t wait to meet you!

Raven

What’s good! My name is Raven. I’m only 1-year-old, and I have been at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter for a few weeks now. I’m a super friendly girl and sometimes a bit curious. I am not afraid to make friends and I certainly hope you’ll be my next one! Come and see me!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Green River Insurance.

