Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven

Remington
Hi there! My name is Remington. I’m around four years old and I’m a hound mix. I’m a really loyal and affectionate boy! It might take a little bit for me to warm up to you, but once I do I’ll be your best friend forever. I’m crate trained and I know how to use a doggy door. I even know a few tricks! I’m coming from a previous home that had other dogs and children. Oh and I don’t mind cats! I’m just looking for a cozy home that wants to make me a part of their furrever family!
Hagrid
Hello! My name is Hagrid, and I am new to the Rock Springs shelter! Make no mistake about it, I’m a huge fluffy guy who is ready to love you! I’m a one-year old male that is declawed and neutered. I love to roam and I do get along with other cats. I can’t wait to meet you!
Raven
What’s good! My name is Raven. I’m only 1-year-old, and I have been at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter for a few weeks now. I’m a super friendly girl and sometimes a bit curious. I am not afraid to make friends and I certainly hope you’ll be my next one! Come and see me!
