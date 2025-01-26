Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rocky, Mac & Creed

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rocky, Mac & Creed

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Rocky

Hi there! I’m Rocky, a 5-year-old male domestic medium hair cat. I’m the friendliest boy who can’t wait to meet my new forever family! I’m super sweet and soft, and love to be petted. I would be the most content kitty ever if I just had a lap to rest in and a window to nap in! I’m neutered and current on my shots, so all you have to do is come and take me home. I’m a super cool guy and I know we’ll be the best of friends! I’ll see you soon!

Mac

Hey! I’m Mac, a 1-year-old male American Bulldog and Pit Bull Terrier mix. I’ve never met a stranger and I love everybody! I’m the sweetest boy and love to lean on people as they give me lots of love. I also LOVE to play with toys, especially tennis balls! I love to chase, catch, and chew on my toys, and I play fetch like a Labrador. My dream is to have a toy chest of my very own toys that I can choose from whenever I’d like! I get along well with other dogs and I even like cats! I’m also up to date on my shots and I’m neutered. A boy a sweet as me deserves a loving home, and I really hope its you! Come and meet me soon, please! I’m so excited to get home to cuddle and play with you!

Creed

Hello! I’m Creed, a 7-year-old male kitty. I’m the cutest cat who loves a good cuddle! I was put out on the streets so now I’m ready to live a comfortable life indoors with my forever family where it’s nice and warm. I like to be cozy and I would love a snuggle buddy! I’m neutered and up to date on my vaccinations, making it really easy for you to come and adopt me. I bet your couch looks mighty empty, and I could be the fix for that! I’ll be here waiting for you so please come and get me quick!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 25th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 25th, 2025

Sweetwater County Dominates at State Spirit Competition, Sweeps 4A Titles

Sweetwater County Dominates at State Spirit Competition, Sweeps 4A Titles

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will Host its Annual Spirit Week Chili Cook-Off

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will Host its Annual Spirit Week Chili Cook-Off