Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rocky, Mac & Creed

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Rocky

Hi there! I’m Rocky, a 5-year-old male domestic medium hair cat. I’m the friendliest boy who can’t wait to meet my new forever family! I’m super sweet and soft, and love to be petted. I would be the most content kitty ever if I just had a lap to rest in and a window to nap in! I’m neutered and current on my shots, so all you have to do is come and take me home. I’m a super cool guy and I know we’ll be the best of friends! I’ll see you soon!

Mac

Hey! I’m Mac, a 1-year-old male American Bulldog and Pit Bull Terrier mix. I’ve never met a stranger and I love everybody! I’m the sweetest boy and love to lean on people as they give me lots of love. I also LOVE to play with toys, especially tennis balls! I love to chase, catch, and chew on my toys, and I play fetch like a Labrador. My dream is to have a toy chest of my very own toys that I can choose from whenever I’d like! I get along well with other dogs and I even like cats! I’m also up to date on my shots and I’m neutered. A boy a sweet as me deserves a loving home, and I really hope its you! Come and meet me soon, please! I’m so excited to get home to cuddle and play with you!

Creed

Hello! I’m Creed, a 7-year-old male kitty. I’m the cutest cat who loves a good cuddle! I was put out on the streets so now I’m ready to live a comfortable life indoors with my forever family where it’s nice and warm. I like to be cozy and I would love a snuggle buddy! I’m neutered and up to date on my vaccinations, making it really easy for you to come and adopt me. I bet your couch looks mighty empty, and I could be the fix for that! I’ll be here waiting for you so please come and get me quick!