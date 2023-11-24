Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Roco, Pepper & Daze

It’s heeler week at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Roco

Hello! I’m Roco, an 4-year-old male blue heeler mix. I’m a sweet boy who gets along with everyone! I came into the shelter as a stray so I’m very ready to find my forever home. I’m good with other dogs, and cats and kids! I love everyone and I have so much love to give! I’m a smart boy who picks up on commands easily. I’m house trained and listen very well. I need a yard with a tall fence or supervision because I’m a bit of an explorer and will take myself out for walks when I get the chance. If we go on adventures together I’ll be the happiest boy! I’m the sweetest dude who is so excited to meet you! I know you need help eating all that leftover turkey.

Pepper

Howdy! I’m Pepper, a 9-year-old female heeler. I’m a very kind girl to everyone, well, except for little boys. I have a little bit of aggression towards young male children, so I can’t be in a home with them. I love everyone else though and get along great with other dogs. I’m a very intelligent lady who is a master at my commands. I also have this cute quirk where when i’m waiting for a treat, I lift my paw—as you can see in the photo above! At 9-years-old, I’m very ready to get settled into my new forever home! I would love nothing more than to cuddle up with my people in the comfort of our shared home this holiday season. I’m so looking forward to meeting you!

Daze

Hi there! I’m Daze, a 2-year-old male blue heeler, husky and border collie mix. I might look sad or annoyed in this photo but I swear I’m the sweetest boy! I’m just a little shy, and I’m patiently waiting for my treat! Look at how good I sit! I was brought into the shelter after my previous owners separated, and now I’m searching for my new forever home. I’ve gotten along great with the other dogs here at the shelter, so I should be good in a home with other dogs. I also do well with cats and kids! I’m mostly house trained but will need a bit more training and practice. I’m a smart boy, so I should have no issue learning all of my commands and manners. I’m a very well behaved boy who has a big heart! I’m up to date on my shots except for my rabies, and I’m neutered, so I’m basically ready to move in! I know you need this cute face in your life. I’ll see you when you get here!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.