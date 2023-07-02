Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rosco, Cooper & Albert

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Rosco

Howdy! I’m Rosco, a one-year-old male Australian Shepherd. I’m a super sweet and well mannered guy! I’m great with kids and cats, and I do pretty well with female dogs. I even have a few girlfriends here at the shelter. I might be ok with other male dogs but I haven’t been around many to find out, so if you have and other boys I’d need to meet them at the shelter before going home with you. I listen really well and know my basic commands. My shots are all up to date and I’m neutered, and I’m also house trained and kennel trained. So basically, I’m awesome and ready to go home with you. I love to give cuddles and I’m a great hugger! I’m a playful boy, and I especially love to splash around in the water. If you’re looking for a sweetheart who loves to play and give lots of love, then I think we’ll be a match made in heaven. I’m already thrilled to meet you!

Cooper

Hi there! I’m Cooper, a four-year-old male Schnauzer/Yorkshire Terrier. My breed makes me hypoallergenic and I won’t shed, so if you adopt me it’ll be like having a dog but without all the hair. Pretty cool, huh? I’m a very sweet boy but I may take a little bit to feel comfortable around you. I’m quite shy, but that’s just because I’m careful around strangers. Who isn’t, right? I have a lot of love to give so once we’re no longer strangers I’ll be very attached to you! I don’t do well with babies or toddlers but I’ll warm up to everyone else. I’m house trained and would rather explode before having an accident inside. If you give me your patience and love then I’m sure to become your new best friend! Just since I’ve been with the shelter I’ve become a lot braver and more trusting. I can’t wait to meet you and show off all my potential!

Albert

Hey! I’m Albert, a six to nine-month old male cat. One really cool thing about me is I have curly hair. I’m a Selkirk Rex cat which makes my hair curly, and makes me super cute and cuddly. The coolest thing about me is I’m just a lovable dude! I get along with all people, even the kiddos, and I like other cats. I’m a very sweet boy who loves to give and get attention. I’m neutered, current on my shots, and I’m litter box trained. I’m also a very calm and chill guy. I ended up at the shelter after I invited myself into a home that wasn’t my own, so obviously I’m quite friendly and very excited to find a new family! I’ve become a staff favorite here at the shelter and I’m sure to win you over too!

