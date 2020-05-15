CELEBRATE! Friday, May 15, 2020

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Roxie, May, & Jigs

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Roxie

Hello! I’m Roxie, a one-year-old female cat. I’ve had a tough start to life and have been passed around a lot. I came to Green River Animal Control with my five kittens. They’ve all been adopted and now I’m ready to find my own forever home. I’m a very sweet girl and I love a good cuddle. I do well with other cats but I’m not sure how I like dogs yet. If you’re looking for a sweet kitty to make your family feel more complete, I think I would be great fit!

May

Hi there! I’m May, a young adult female cat. I’m super duper sweet girl and my favorite thing in the world is to give loves and receive loves. I will be your new best friend if you welcome me into your home! I’m litter box trained and I get along great with other cats. I really hope you come to see me soon because I am ready to snuggle!

Jigs

Hey! I’m Jigs, a nine-year-old male cat. I’m a super sweet fella and very friendly. I’m just a bit shy and nervous. I prefer a quiet home where I can relax and lounge around. I’m neutered but my shots need updated. If you’re looking for a sweet and chill boy, you’re looking at him. And don’t mind the cat nip on my chin, I mean, who doesn’t love some catnip?

