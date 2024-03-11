Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sadie, Sam, Lily & Layla

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sadie

Hi there! I’m Sadie, a 5-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix. I came to the shelter after I was found by the Scotts Bottom walking path and no one came to pick me up. Now I’m looking for a forever home with a family who loves me! I’m a very sweet girl who loves to run around and play. I get along well with other dogs and I love to give my love to any and all people! I’m up to date on my shots and potty trained, though I don’t know if I’m spayed or not. I can’t wait to find my new family, and I hope you’re it!

Sam

Howdy! I’m Sam, a 7-month-old male German Shepherd mix. I’m a cutie pie who loves attention! I’m a super smart boy who knows how to sit, shake, high five and standup. Just imagine all the other tricks you could teach me! My previous owner had to give me up due to their work schedule so now I’m searching for someone to give all my love to. I have a lot of energy, but I’m still a puppy! I would thrive in a home that has the time and energy to keep up with me and help me grow into a good boy! I love kids, other dogs, and even cats, and I’m already potty trained! I can’t wait to meet you soon!

Lily

Hello! I’m Lily, a 1-year-old female lab mix. I’m a love bug who is happy being around the people I care about! I sit and lay down on command, and I listen very well. I came into the shelter with my friend Layla, who you’ll meet below, after our family fell on hard times. I can’t wait to find my new home where I can cuddle and give you my affection! I get along well with other dogs and I’m current on all my shots. I really hope to see you soon!

Layla

Hey there! I’m Layla, a 9-year-old female dog here at the shelter. I’m a sweet older lady looking for my retirement home! I’m a friendly gal who enjoys being around my people. I came in with Lily, and she’s one of the only dogs I really like. I can get a bit grumpy with other dogs, but I do get along well with cats and kids! At my age, I really just want to find a loving family I can settle in with, and a comfortable home I can nap in. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.