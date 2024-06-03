Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sally, Bruce, Janet & Krissy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sally

Hello! I’m Sally, the sweetest most well-mannered girl you’ll ever meet! I’m a 7-year-old female Labrador Retriever mixed breed. I’m a smart girl and I know all my commands for sit, stay, lay down, and up. I can even play pick which hand is hiding the treat! I’m a favorite around Green River Animal Control because no one can deny my sweet fun-loving personality. I can be dog reactive and may need to be slowly introduced to any dogs you already have to ensure we’ll get along. However, I love people! I also love going on car rides, and any activities I can do with you! I can’t wait to meet you soon!

Bruce

Hi there! I’m Bruce, the most handsome boy you ever did see! I’m a 1-year-old male Doberman Pinscher, so I have that young energy. I’m a friendly boy who loves all people and dogs! I came to the shelter as a stray and no one came to claim me, so now I’m searching for my new forever family. I’m a super happy boy who has a lot of love to give! I can be a little hyper and chaotic but I just need some training to work on my manners a bit more. I’m eager to learn! I love being a companion to my people so once we’re on the same page, I should follow your lead really well! Are you coming to get me? I can’t wait!

Janet & Krissy

Hey! We’re Janet and Krissy, two 8-week-old female kittens. We’re fluffy cuties who can’t wait to find our forever homes! We’re the last of our litter so it’s safe to say we’re getting really excited to get out of this cage and get settled into our new homes. We’re super sweet girls who love to be petted and cuddled. We’re also litter box trained and are up to date on our shots, and we’ll come with coupons to help cover the cost of our spays. We have the cutest faces and personalities, and we just know you’ll fall in love with us. We’re so excited to meet you!

