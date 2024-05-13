Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sasha, Bandy, Moe & Sheila

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sasha

Hi there! I’m Sasha, a 7-month-old female cat. Though I’m a little shy when first meeting people, once I warm up I become very affectionate. I love being petted! I’m a really sweet girl who would love to just hang out with you and cuddle on your lap. I’m litter box trained and I’m up to date on my shots, and I’ll also come with a coupon to help cover some of the cost of my spay. If you’re looking for a beautiful, chill and friendly girl to spend your days with, look no further! I can’t wait to meet you!

Bandy & Moe

Howdy! We’re Moe, on the left, and Bandy, sitting up. We’re 10-week-old male Blue Heeler puppies who can’t wait to find our forever homes. We’re the cutest boys who are super cuddly and fun. We sleep hard and play hard! We ended up here at the shelter as the two last puppies of a litter that was bred to sell, and we really can’t wait to flourish with our loving families. Green River Animal Control would like for us to end up with experienced heeler owners so that we can grow into the best dogs we can be. We’re so excited to see you soon! We know you want to look at our cute faces every day!

Sheila

Hello! I’m Sheila, a 7-month-old female cat. I came from the same litter as Sasha, who you met above. I love attention and cannot get enough of it! If you’re looking for a sweet girl who loves to play and cuddle with my people, you found her! I’m litter box trained and will also come with a coupon to help cover the cost of my spay. I’m the friendliest kitty who will give you all the love I have. I look forward to meeting you soon!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.