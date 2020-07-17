Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sasha & Shadow

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sasha

Hi there! I’m Sasha, a six-month-old female dog. I’m an absolute sweetheart with a lot of love to give. I just need some time to warm up to you, as I had a rough go of things and need to develop trust before I can feel comfortable. I was rescued from Rawlins from a big trailer full of animals. Once I get used to you, I’ll be the sweetest and best pal you could ever ask for. I really can’t wait to get to know you!

Shadow

Hello! I’m Shadow, a two-year-old male dog. I love to play and I’m a super sweet boy. I love kids and I’m a quick learner. I’ll do just about anything for a treat! I was in the same trailer as Sasha up there, so it takes me a bit to get warmed up to people as well. However, once I trust you, you have all my love. I can’t wait to meet you and play, play, play!

