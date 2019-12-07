Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Scout, Layla, and Ollie

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Scout Hi. I’m Scout! Scout is a very sweet boy! He is about 5 months old, neutered and updated on vaccines. He is shy with other dogs at first, but does well with them once he gets to know them. He loves kids and being with people. He’s a very energetic and playful dog looking for a family. He will need to learn all of the basic commands through training.

Layla Hey there! This is Layla. Layla is a German shepherd mix about three to four years old. She is a very sweet girl. She loves playing fetch and would make an excellent running partner. She is an active dog, but also enjoys snuggling on the couch. She loves giving kisses and being around people. She does well with other dogs with proper introductions.

Ollie Hello. Ollie here. Ollie is a shy girl who loves treats! Once she warms up to you, she loves giving kisses. She is good with other dogs with proper introductions. She was in a pervious home with a cat and did well with it. She has been in a home with children and did well, but she does have a lot of energy and that may not be the best for some kids. She is about 1 1/2 years old. She updated on vaccines and spayed.

