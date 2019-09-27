Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Scribbles, Petey, & Lucy

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

SCRIBBLES Hi there! I’m Scribbles, a two and a half to three year old female cat. I’m super sweet, and I love my people. If you want a kitty to follow you around and cuddle at all times throughout the day, I’m your girl. I’m basically a lap cat. I get along with other cats and I love kids. Come on in and meet me! I’d love to give you a cuddle. And good news! Red Desert Humane Society is offering half off cat and kitten adoptions for the month of September!

PETEY Hey, I’m Petey! I’m a one and a half year old Australian Shepherd and Border Collie male mix. I’m a sweetheart who wants to give loves and get loves all day. I can be picky about other dogs and I need a boss. Give me an inch and I’ll take a mile. My hair is super soft and pet-able but it gets a little shaggy, so you may need to groom me every now and then. I’m good with cats and I love kiddos. If I could change three words to describe me they would be playful, happy, and cuddly. Plus, just look at my cute face!

LUCY Hi, I’m Lucy, a one and a half year old female cat. I’m super sweet, super chill, and super adaptable. I’m pretty independent but I sure do love a good cuddle from time to time. I get along well with other cats and I’ve never met a person I didn’t like. If you’re looking for an easy-going pal to cuddle up to every once in a while, I would be the perfect cat for you. And remember, Red Desert Humane Society is offering half off on all cat and kitten adoptions through the rest of September!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.