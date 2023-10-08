Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shadow, Brutus & Rex

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Shadow

Hi! I’m Shadow, a 1-year-old male Dachshund/Boxer/Heinz 57 mix. I’m a cutie who can’t wait to find his forever home. Despite my small size, my heart is big and I love to be doted on by my people. I can be a bit shy but once I warm up to you I’ll let my full personality show. I’m updated on all my shots and I’m house trained. I’m really excited to find my new family and I can’t wait to meet you!

Brutus

Hello! I’m Brutus, a 7-month-old male Pyrenees and Saint Bernard mix. I’m sure you could tell from my breed that, well, I’m a big boy. I seem to have quite a few Pyrenees traits and would make an excellent guard dog. But that doesn’t mean I’m not super sweet and friendly! I’ll alert my family of guests, and then greet them with my big smile. I’m just a happy and gentle giant. I would do great with a big yard with lots of room to wander around. I’m so excited to meet you!

Rex

Hey there! I’m Rex, a 1-year-old male Ragdoll cat. I’m a very pretty boy who has a lot of personality that I’m just waiting to let out with my forever family. I’m a little shy on first meeting, but I warm up quickly, and then I’m an absolute sweetheart. I’m current on my 3-way shots and I just got neutered this past week. Are you coming to see me? I’m already looking forward to meeting you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.