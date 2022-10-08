Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shyann and Kittens

Shyann

Hi! I’m Shyann, a young adult female dog. I came in as a stray so not a lot is known about me beyond that fact that I’m very sweet and lovable. I’m the perfect dog for a household that has kids, cats, and other dogs because I love everyone! I’m playful and just want a family to love. I’m not spayed yet but the animal shelter will give you a certificate to help with the cost for my trip to the vet. I’m really just the sweetest, and it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m looking forward to meeting you!