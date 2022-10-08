Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shyann and Kittens

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Shyann
Hi! I’m Shyann, a young adult female dog. I came in as a stray so not a lot is known about me beyond that fact that I’m very sweet and lovable. I’m the perfect dog for a household that has kids, cats, and other dogs because I love everyone! I’m playful and just want a family to love. I’m not spayed yet but the animal shelter will give you a certificate to help with the cost for my trip to the vet. I’m really just the sweetest, and it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m looking forward to meeting you!
Kittens
Hey there! We’re a group of five kittens with one male and four females. We’re the full package! We’re cute, playful, sweet, and did we mention cute? Just look at how adorable we are! We have all that playful and cuddly kitten energy which makes us a blast to have around. If you’re looking for a cat to raise and watch grow, take your pick of the litter! We can’t wait to meet you!
