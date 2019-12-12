Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Si, Holly, & Kris Kringle

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

Si Hi there, I’m Si! I’m a 4-year-old male Pit Bull/Australian Shepherd mix. I’m a very sweet well-mannered boy who takes verbal commands like a pro. I’m neutered, micro-chipped, and house-trained so I’m pretty much ready to move in right now. My previous owner lost their home so I had to be surrendered. I love people, kids included, and I get along great with other dogs. I’m not the best with smaller animals and I don’t know how I am with cats yet, but I’m being cat tested soon– results pending. I just want to be your best friend! And look at my adorable face, how can you resist me? P.S. I’m the office favorite here at Green River Animal Control.

Holly Hi! I’m Holly, a 5-month-old female terrier mix. I came in as a stray after being found in the street, and I was very skinny and starving. I’ve had a tough start to life, so I’m pretty shy and get scared easily. I need someone who is patient and kind. I’m cautious around people at first, but once I realize there’s no reason to feel afraid I warm up easily. I’m still very young so I’m pretty adaptable. Therefore, homes with kids and other pets should be just fine. I’m a super sweet girl who just needs a loving home. If you like hugs, you’re in luck. I happen to give the best ones!

Kris Kringle Hello! I’m Kris Kringle, a two-year-old male kitty. It’s almost Christmas time and everyone needs a little bit of Kris Kringle in their life, am I right? I’m very friendly and every person I meet becomes my best friend at first pet. I’ve never met a stranger! I guess you could say I spread holiday cheer all year long. I’m neutered and house-trained, though my vaccination record is unknown, as I came in as a stray. My favorite things include people of all ages, attention, and other cats. Come and meet me! I’m ready to give some Christmas snuggles.

