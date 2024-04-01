Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sierra, Lily & Shadow

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Sierra
Hello! I’m Sierra, an adult female Siamese cat. I came into the shelter after my previous owner left me and my housemate behind after they moved. Now I’m here waiting to find my new forever home! I’m a sweet girl who is super chill and friendly. I get along with other cats, especially my friend Shadow who you’ll meet below. Since I came in as a stray, it’s unknown if I’m spayed. However, if I’m not, I will come with a coupon to help with the cost. I’m a beautiful girl with these sweet blue eyes, and I can’t wait to get to know you!
Lily
Hi there! I’m Lily, a 1-year-old female Labrador Retriever and Mastiff mix. I’m the sweetest girl with a big and fun personality! I know my basic commands, so I sit and lay down really well! I would love a family I can play and nap with! I’ve gotten along well with all the dogs I’ve mingled with here at the shelter, but I’ll probably still need a meet and greet with any of your furry friends, just to be sure. But I do have the ability to make friends with other dogs! I also love people and will surely become your new best friend! I’m up to date on my shots, and a nice lady has decided to sponsor my spaying, so it will be no charge to you! I can’t wait to meet you!
Shadow
Hey! I’m Shadow, a young adult male cat. I’m a very friendly guy who gets along well with people and cats! I came in as a stray after being found hiding under a truck, so now I’m looking for a cozier place to spend my days. I was recently neutered and I’m all up to date on my vaccinations, so I’m ready to move in! I’m a very lovey boy who enjoys receiving lots of cuddles and pets. If you’re looking for a love bug to hang out with at home, you’ve found me! I’m very excited to meet you and get settled into our home!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.