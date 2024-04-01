Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sierra, Lily & Shadow

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sierra

Hello! I’m Sierra, an adult female Siamese cat. I came into the shelter after my previous owner left me and my housemate behind after they moved. Now I’m here waiting to find my new forever home! I’m a sweet girl who is super chill and friendly. I get along with other cats, especially my friend Shadow who you’ll meet below. Since I came in as a stray, it’s unknown if I’m spayed. However, if I’m not, I will come with a coupon to help with the cost. I’m a beautiful girl with these sweet blue eyes, and I can’t wait to get to know you!

Lily

Hi there! I’m Lily, a 1-year-old female Labrador Retriever and Mastiff mix. I’m the sweetest girl with a big and fun personality! I know my basic commands, so I sit and lay down really well! I would love a family I can play and nap with! I’ve gotten along well with all the dogs I’ve mingled with here at the shelter, but I’ll probably still need a meet and greet with any of your furry friends, just to be sure. But I do have the ability to make friends with other dogs! I also love people and will surely become your new best friend! I’m up to date on my shots, and a nice lady has decided to sponsor my spaying, so it will be no charge to you! I can’t wait to meet you!

Shadow

Hey! I’m Shadow, a young adult male cat. I’m a very friendly guy who gets along well with people and cats! I came in as a stray after being found hiding under a truck, so now I’m looking for a cozier place to spend my days. I was recently neutered and I’m all up to date on my vaccinations, so I’m ready to move in! I’m a very lovey boy who enjoys receiving lots of cuddles and pets. If you’re looking for a love bug to hang out with at home, you’ve found me! I’m very excited to meet you and get settled into our home!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.