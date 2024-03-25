Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sierra, Starfire & Molly

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Sierra

Hello! I’m Sierra, a sweet 9-year-old female cat. I’m a little shy when you first meet me but I’ll warm up quickly! I love my people and will give them lots of affection. And that could be you! I’m a fun girl to have around with a lot of personality! Since I’m a bit older, I would thrive in a home where I can receive the care and attention I deserve to live a happy and healthy life. I used to live with another cat and some small dogs so after a while with some other animals I should adjust quite well! I’m spayed and vaccinated so I’m ready to go when you get here! I can’t wait to meet you!

Starfire

Hi there! I’m Starfire, an adult male cat who can’t wait to give you my affection! I’m a very social boy who loves attention. The moment you meet me I’ll be your new best friend! I’m very playful and love all humans! I also get along well with other cats and should adjust to a dog. I’m a sweetheart who has a lot of personality. I’m house-trained, neutered, and up to date on my shots, so all you have to do is come pick me up! I’m a lot of fun and will be sure to put a smile on your face. Are you coming to meet me soon?

Molly

Howdy! I’m Molly, a 7-year-old female kitty with a massive heart. I’m a cuddly cat who just needs a little bit of time to get comfortable around you. I’ll be shy when we first meet but then I’ll become very affectionate with you! I just need to know I can trust you! I would love a quiet home where I can relax and enjoy my senior years, but I get along well with other cats and small dogs. I may just need some time to get used to them. If you come adopt me I’ll be the most loyal pal you could ask for. I’m looking forward to meeting you!

