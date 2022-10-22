Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Skipper, Sheldon & Zoey

Zoey

Hello! I’m Zoey, a 12-week old female puppy. I’m just a bit more shy than my brother, Sheldon, but I’m just as sweet, affectionate, and playful. I’m pretty much the sweetest girl you could ever come across. Plus, I’m adorable! (Me and Sheldon both have that going on). I’m still just a baby so I’m still being potty trained, but I’m smart and a quick learner! I love people and I get along well with other animals so I’m all set to join your family! Are you coming to see me? I can’t wait!