Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Skipper, Sheldon & Zoey

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Skipper
Hi! I’m Skipper, a 10-week old male kitten. Let’s get the obvious out of the way- I’m absolutely adorable! I’m also super sweet and cuddly and love to explore! I get along great with other pets so I would fit right in with your family. I’m very affectionate and would love nothing more than to curl up in your lap this fall and winter. It’s getting chilly outside and you need a cuddle buddy, so look no further!
Sheldon
Hey there! I’m Sheldon, a 12-week old male puppy. I’m super sweet and very playful! I love any and all toys, and I would love to spend time with you playing! I also love to give kisses and cuddles. I’m a curious dude who isn’t afraid of much. I’m an entertaining guy to have around, and I’m sure to bring some joy and good laughs into your life. Plus, I do well with other pets! I’m so excited to meet you!
Zoey
Hello! I’m Zoey, a 12-week old female puppy. I’m just a bit more shy than my brother, Sheldon, but I’m just as sweet, affectionate, and playful. I’m pretty much the sweetest girl you could ever come across. Plus, I’m adorable! (Me and Sheldon both have that going on). I’m still just a baby so I’m still being potty trained, but I’m smart and a quick learner! I love people and I get along well with other animals so I’m all set to join your family! Are you coming to see me? I can’t wait!
