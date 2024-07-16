Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Smokey, Sally & Spicy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Smokey

Hello! I’m Smokey, a 3-year-old male cat. I’m a sweet boy who loves to be petted and doted on! I was surrendered because my mom and dad separated and I wasn’t very happy with the changes in the home and with the kids switching back and forth between the houses. I’m a loving boy who is really excited for a nice stable home so I can relax and rest. If you’re looking for a pretty and kind fella to join your family, I’m your guy! I can’t wait to meet you!

Sally

Hi there! I’m Sally, a 7-year-old female Labrador mixed breed dog. I’m the sweetest girl who is very keen to find my forever home. I was surrendered clear back on May 18 after my family moved and decided I was the easiest of the dogs to take to the shelter. Since then, I’ve been wondering why I was left behind and anxiously waiting for some new loving people to come adopt me. I would make the best pal for anyone! I have great manners, I’m very house broken, and I’m independent enough to spend the day alone while you go to work. I love people and make friends with everyone! I also really enjoy car rides and plushie toys that I can play with and chew on. I can be a bit dog reactive, however, after some time I can get used to other pups. I’ve even made friends here since I came to the shelter! Since I’ve been here at the shelter for nearly two full months, I’m getting a little bit used to it here and that’s no good! I think a dog as cute and sweet as me should be living the life with a loving family in a cozy home. Come and meet me today! I can’t wait to give you all my love!

Spicy

Hey! I’m Spicy, a 2-year-old female cat. I was found roaming the streets and came here to the shelter as a stray. I’m a pretty girl who has the perfect amounts of sweetness and spice—hence, the name. Though I’m usually a sweet girl, I also have a bit of an attitude, and I think that makes me an interesting kitty to have around. I’m like pineapple and habanero, and who doesn’t like that?! I love to be petted and I’ll be excited to greet you at the door every time you get home! Come and see me soon! I’ll be sure to add a little spice to your life.

