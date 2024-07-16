Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Smokey, Sally & Spicy

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Smokey
Hello! I’m Smokey, a 3-year-old male cat. I’m a sweet boy who loves to be petted and doted on! I was surrendered because my mom and dad separated and I wasn’t very happy with the changes in the home and with the kids switching back and forth between the houses. I’m a loving boy who is really excited for a nice stable home so I can relax and rest. If you’re looking for a pretty and kind fella to join your family, I’m your guy! I can’t wait to meet you!
Sally
Hi there! I’m Sally, a 7-year-old female Labrador mixed breed dog. I’m the sweetest girl who is very keen to find my forever home. I was surrendered clear back on May 18 after my family moved and decided I was the easiest of the dogs to take to the shelter. Since then, I’ve been wondering why I was left behind and anxiously waiting for some new loving people to come adopt me. I would make the best pal for anyone! I have great manners, I’m very house broken, and I’m independent enough to spend the day alone while you go to work. I love people and make friends with everyone! I also really enjoy car rides and plushie toys that I can play with and chew on. I can be a bit dog reactive, however, after some time I can get used to other pups. I’ve even made friends here since I came to the shelter! Since I’ve been here at the shelter for nearly two full months, I’m getting a little bit used to it here and that’s no good! I think a dog as cute and sweet as me should be living the life with a loving family in a cozy home. Come and meet me today! I can’t wait to give you all my love!
Spicy
Hey! I’m Spicy, a 2-year-old female cat. I was found roaming the streets and came here to the shelter as a stray. I’m a pretty girl who has the perfect amounts of sweetness and spice—hence, the name. Though I’m usually a sweet girl, I also have a bit of an attitude, and I think that makes me an interesting kitty to have around. I’m like pineapple and habanero, and who doesn’t like that?! I love to be petted and I’ll be excited to greet you at the door every time you get home! Come and see me soon! I’ll be sure to add a little spice to your life.
