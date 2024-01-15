Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Stumpy, Moxie & Duke

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Stumpy

Hi there! I’m Stumpy, a 1-year-old male cat. I’m a sweet boy with a fun attitude. When you come into the room I will hiss at you, and then I will ask to be petted in the cutest way. It’s my thing! I love attention and enjoy head scratches and lots of pets and cuddles. I’m good with kids and other cats, but I haven’t been around any dogs. If you do have some dog family members, I’ll just need a meet and greet before heading home with you. I’m neutered and up to date on all my shots except for my rabies shot. If you’re looking for an adorable and fun fella to spend your days with, I’m your guy! I’m sure to put a smile on your face!

Moxie

Hello! I’m Moxie, an 11-month-old female Australian Cattle Dog mix. I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet and I love other dogs, kids, and all people. My mom passed away and though I got taken in by someone else, I ended up here at the shelter. I’m very ready to find my new forever family! I’m still young so I have that puppy energy, and it would be good to have some chew toys on hand for me. I love to chew! I’m house-trained, though it’s unknown if I’m spayed. I’m a very kind and loving girl who can’t wait to get settled in my new home! We’re going to be the best of friends!

Duke

Howdy! I’m Duke, a 2-year-old male Pit Bull and Labrador Retriever mix. I’m a handsome boy who has a lot of love to give! I was found running around on Christmas Eve and was brought to the shelter. No one came to get me so now I’m looking for a new family to love and call my own. I’m a sweetheart with a goofy personality. I know how to sit and shake, and I have good manners. I take treats very gently, and I’m house-trained and will hold it for a very, very long time. I’m not neutered and I do love female dogs… but I’m not sure how well I get along with all dogs. I’ll just need to meet your other furry babies before joining the family. I’m quite keen on my pal Moxie, though! I’m a sweet boy who can’t wait to give all my love to you! Are you coming to meet me?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.