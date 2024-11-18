Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tangaroo & Jack

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Tangaroo
Hi! I’m Tangaroo, a 1-year-old male kitty. I’m a very sweet and social boy and I love people! I also like other cats and get along with them very well. However, like the old stereotype, I’m not a fan of dogs. I enjoy lounging around, at least when I’m not exploring and playing. I also love attention and will be happy to accept lots of scratches and cuddles! I’m a handsome fella who is so excited to find a peaceful loving home to settle into. I hope it’s with you! I can’t wait to meet you!
Jack
Hello! I’m Jack, a 3-year-old good boy! I’m so excited to meet you! I’m a very happy boy with the sweetest personality. I’m a Border Collie, so I have all that fun energy, but if you take me for walks and play with me I’ll be perfect! I have good recall and sit for treats, and I’m super smart. I love people but I might do best in a home with kids over 5 years old because I can get a little jumpy when I’m messed with too much. I will need a meet and greet with any other dogs you already have before I can come home with you. I’m the cutest, sweetest, most darling fella and I think I would make a great addition to your family! I hope to see you soon!
