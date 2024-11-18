Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tangaroo & Jack

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Tangaroo

Hi! I’m Tangaroo, a 1-year-old male kitty. I’m a very sweet and social boy and I love people! I also like other cats and get along with them very well. However, like the old stereotype, I’m not a fan of dogs. I enjoy lounging around, at least when I’m not exploring and playing. I also love attention and will be happy to accept lots of scratches and cuddles! I’m a handsome fella who is so excited to find a peaceful loving home to settle into. I hope it’s with you! I can’t wait to meet you!

Jack

Hello! I’m Jack, a 3-year-old good boy! I’m so excited to meet you! I’m a very happy boy with the sweetest personality. I’m a Border Collie, so I have all that fun energy, but if you take me for walks and play with me I’ll be perfect! I have good recall and sit for treats, and I’m super smart. I love people but I might do best in a home with kids over 5 years old because I can get a little jumpy when I’m messed with too much. I will need a meet and greet with any other dogs you already have before I can come home with you. I’m the cutest, sweetest, most darling fella and I think I would make a great addition to your family! I hope to see you soon!

