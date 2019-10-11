Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tank & Abby

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

TANK Hi! I’m Tank, a 7-month-old male Great Dane and German Shepherd mix. I’m a super friendly boy who loves to play and be petted. I am not neutered or up to date on my shots. I’m great with kids and people, however, I’m not the biggest fan of other dogs. I’m best as an only-doggy. I do well with cats though! I’m just a sweetheart with a cute face and a big smile. Do I look like your new best friend? You look like mine!

ABBY Hi there, I’m Abby! I’m an 18-month-old female Pit Bull-Chow mix. I’m very sweet and friendly, and I love to cuddle. Just look at my cute face! I’m not spayed, but I am current on my shots. I’m a little picky when it comes to other dogs, so I need to meet your other doggos before joining your family. I’m a friendly girl with a lot of love to give, so come on in and meet me! How can you resist these kind eyes?

