Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tank & Abby

Olivia Kennah
Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

TANK

Hi! I’m Tank, a 7-month-old male Great Dane and German Shepherd mix. I’m a super friendly boy who loves to play and be petted. I am not neutered or up to date on my shots. I’m great with kids and people, however, I’m not the biggest fan of other dogs. I’m best as an only-doggy. I do well with cats though! I’m just a sweetheart with a cute face and a big smile. Do I look like your new best friend? You look like mine!

ABBY

Hi there, I’m Abby! I’m an 18-month-old female Pit Bull-Chow mix. I’m very sweet and friendly, and I love to cuddle. Just look at my cute face! I’m not spayed, but I am current on my shots. I’m a little picky when it comes to other dogs, so I need to meet your other doggos before joining your family. I’m a friendly girl with a lot of love to give, so come on in and meet me! How can you resist these kind eyes?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
