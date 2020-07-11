Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Teton, Smokey, & Calypso

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Teton Hey! I’m Teton, a four-year-old male huskey. I’m a super sweet boy who makes friends with everyone! I’m well-mannered despite being a bit hyper. I like to talk so get ready for some enthusiastic conversations! I’m neutered and I’ve had my first set of shots. If you’re looking for a fun pup with a lot of personality and love to give, I’m your fella.

Smokey Advertisement - Story continues below... Hello! I’m Smokey, a three-year-old female cat. I get along with just about everyone and can be quite friendly! I do like having my own litter box but other than that I’m easy-going and super nice. I’m not spayed and I need my shots. I was surrendered because my previous owner couldn’t keep me due to financial reasons. Now I’m just looking for my new loving forever home!

Calypso Hi there! I’m Calypso, a one-year-old female cat. I’m a super sweet and super laid back girl. I’m very friendly and would make a great best pal for anyone! I’m great with other cats and I’m well-mannered and housebroken. I just recently had my vaccines. If you’re looking for an easy-going and very sweet companion, I think I’d be a great fit! I can’t wait to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!