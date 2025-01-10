Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tigger, Amaretto & Jack Skellington

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Tigger

Hi! I’m Tigger, an 8-year-old good boy. I’m an older fella in search of a retirement home I can relax and rest in. I just want a loving family who treats me as sweetly as I treat them! I love a cozy bed where I can snooze the day away. I’m a friendly boy but I need to be tested with any other dogs you already have before moving in. I also might do better in a home without small children. I would love to find my forever home where I can keep my people company and give them all my love! I’m neutered, vaccinated, and housebroken, so all you have to do is come and get me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Amaretto

Hello! I’m Amaretto, a 2-year-old male pup. I’m the sweetest boy who has the prettiest fur and cutest smile! I’m an active boy who loves to play and explore, so I would thrive in a home where my people can give me plenty of activity! I’m a friendly boy who loves kids, cats and other dogs. I get along with everyone! I’m crate trained, housebroken, neutered, and up to date on my shots. I really can’t wait to find my loving family who will love me forever! I hope it’s you! I’m so excited to see you soon!

Jack Skellington

Hey there! Jack Skellington, here, but you can call me Jack. I’m a 1-year-old kitty who loves people and cuddles. I have the cutest little face and the sweetest personality, and I just know I’d be the perfect addition to your family! I’m neutered, fully vaccinated, and litter box trained, so I’m ready to go to my new home! I get along well with kids and other cats, and it’s because I’m just so kind! I really can’t wait to find my forever home with a nice couch to lounge on. I’m ready to go whenever you get here!

