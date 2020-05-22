Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Toes, Vinny, & Leah

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Toes, Vinny, & Leah

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Toes

Hi! I’m Toes, a two-year-old female cat. I’m a friendly gal who loves a good cuddle. I’m very sweet and playful! I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m super easy going and I get along well with cats, dogs, and kids. I’m just ready to find my forever home and snuggle up with my new family. I can’t wait to meet you.

Vinny

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Hey there! I’m Vinny, a two-year-old male cat. I’m super friendly and sweet and I love just about everyone. I’m good with other cats and I love kiddos. I am neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m a pretty chill dude who just wants to hang out with my family. You’re coming to see me, right?

Leah

Hello! I’m Leah, a 7-year-old female cat. I absolutely adore people and I’m super sweet. However, I’m not a big fan of other animals, cats or dogs. I’m spayed and current on my shots and I need a special diet. My human needs to keep me on my diet, no matter how cute I look when begging for snacks. If you want a big ol’ love bug who just wants some pets, I’m your lady!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

 
Paid Legal Notice - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like post a legal notice similar to this, get in touch at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Rocky Mountain Powersports Wishes You a Safe & Happy Memorial Day Weekend

Rocky Mountain Powersports Wishes You a Safe & Happy Memorial Day Weekend

Wyoming Has Now Completed over 19,000 COVID-19 Tests: Positive Cases Remain at 608

Wyoming Has Now Completed over 19,000 COVID-19 Tests: Positive Cases Remain at 608

New Election Directives Handed Down from Secretary Buchanan

New Election Directives Handed Down from Secretary Buchanan

COVID-19 Update May 22, 2020: No New Positive Cases in the State

COVID-19 Update May 22, 2020: No New Positive Cases in the State